Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.74

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

RICOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

