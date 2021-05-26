Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $506.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

