TheStreet Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to D

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.79. Biocept has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

