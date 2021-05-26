Primas Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00496854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

