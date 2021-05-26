Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 193.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.