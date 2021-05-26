Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 249.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after buying an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

