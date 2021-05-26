LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 13,210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,315.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,207.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

