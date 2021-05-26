PEPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $629.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $207,615.43 and $629.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016124 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00229861 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,075,209 coins and its circulating supply is 44,835,041 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

