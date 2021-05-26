Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

