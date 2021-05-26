Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 762 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

