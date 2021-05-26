Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,535 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.