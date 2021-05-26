Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.40 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.63. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.