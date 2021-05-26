Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 368 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

