Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $521,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

