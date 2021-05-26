Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

