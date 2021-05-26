Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.98

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.98 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 121367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

