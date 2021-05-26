Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

