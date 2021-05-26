Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 74183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

