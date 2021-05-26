Helical plc (LON:HLCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 431.90 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.94. The company has a market cap of £521.86 million and a PE ratio of 37.39. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Helical alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.