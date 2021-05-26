Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

EXETF opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

