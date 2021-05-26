Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.23.

Shares of IR opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

