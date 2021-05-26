saffron.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $62.55 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 74.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. saffron.finance has a market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $694.06 or 0.01750728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,650 coins and its circulating supply is 90,125 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

