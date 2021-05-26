Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$110,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,071,985.70.

Shares of SEA opened at C$22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

