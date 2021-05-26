The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Gap has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

