Gourmet Galaxy Trading Up 2.3% This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $808,275.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

