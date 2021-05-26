Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

