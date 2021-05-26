Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

