Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,257 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 18.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 195,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.