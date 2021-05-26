Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,150 shares of company stock worth $27,712,749. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.