Veil Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2,676.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,737.48 or 1.00235095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.19 or 0.01120444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00533669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00365782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

