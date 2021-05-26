TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $141.95 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $141.95 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,409,514 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.