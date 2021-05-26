ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 21.6% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $156.53 million and $19.95 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00348006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00182105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.00838104 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.