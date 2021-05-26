Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $225,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 16,382.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

