Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

