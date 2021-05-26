Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 244,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 161,227 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,050 shares of company stock worth $6,848,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

