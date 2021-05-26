Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 15,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

