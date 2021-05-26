iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,316,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,481,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

