Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $355.33 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.19 and a 200 day moving average of $350.72.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.