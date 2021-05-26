Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

