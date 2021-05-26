Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Holdings Trimmed by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,853 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

