Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,607 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.81 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

