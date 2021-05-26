Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $13,899,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $8,154,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.