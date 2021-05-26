Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,224. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

