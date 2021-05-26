Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,544 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in IDEX by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $221.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.