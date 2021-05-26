Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 168.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 208,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STM opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

