Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

