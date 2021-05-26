Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

