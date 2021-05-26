Investors Buy Large Volume of Element Solutions Put Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,153 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18,030% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

ESI stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.