Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
