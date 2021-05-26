Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

