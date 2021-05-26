Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

